The PlayStation got its iconic name after legendary lead Ken Kutaragi saw how PCs were called "workstations," reveals Sony veteran Shuhei Yoshida
But Sony USA wasn't impressed
The origin of the PlayStation's now-iconic name might seem elusive to many fans, but Shuhei Yoshida says its conception came down to just one other device – the PC.
Speaking in a recent interview after leaving PlayStation last year, the former president of SIE Worldwide Studios for Sony tells MinnMax how the original console got its name – and no, it wasn't because of Nintendo. Despite Sony's platform initially coming to fruition thanks to a failed partnership with Nintendo, it was actually PlayStation's own so-called "father" Ken Kutaragi who came up with the idea for the console's name.
"I remember the PlayStation idea came from Ken Kutaragi himself," explains Yoshida. "He named it because people use [a] computer and call it [a] workstation." In contrast to the PC, the "workstation," Yoshida stresses that the PlayStation was just that – a device meant for play and not work – and even though the console went on to be successful, with Sony's own data showing over 102.4 million sales for the PS1, not everyone approved of the name at first.
"The US people didn't like it," Yoshida admits, laughing. "I remember US people [said], 'Well, PlayStation sounds very kiddy – childish.'" Judging by the PlayStation console's legacy and ongoing success, however, I'd argue it's safe to say that Kutaragi probably made the right choice with its name, regardless of opposing opinions at the time. More than three decades have passed since then, and PlayStation is going as strong as ever.
Sony veteran Shuhei Yoshida reveals PlayStation's first video game: an FMV space shooter for Nintendo that was "almost finished"
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.