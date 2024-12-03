Former Sony lead reveals that we got the PlayStation 1 because of a failed partnership on the SNES: "Nintendo left us standing at the altar"

After three decades, it's safe to say the PlayStation 1 stands the test of time as one of the most iconic video game consoles to date - and according to former Sony lead Shawn Layden, it turns out that we may have Nintendo to thank for the beloved console's origins.

Speaking in a recent interview with Eurogamer , Layden explains how the first PlayStation came to be and describes the way that Nintendo's production of its own SNES influenced it. "Obviously, we were going to build - or rather, we built - an optical drive peripheral for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System," says the ex-CEO. This optical drive meant for the SNES is what eventually led to the PlayStation 1.

"Nintendo realized cartridges had already maxed out their memory footprints and so we - or rather, Ken Kutaragi - created the compact disc technology to support the SNES," continues Layden. "And we were just about ready. I think it was at CES [Computer Entertainment Show] 1993, we were going to announce the partnership. And Nintendo left us standing at the altar after they did a pivot at the last minute and went with Philips."

That's when the idea for the PS1 originated. "So there was Ken, proverbially standing at the altar with his optical disc drive in his hands," reveals Laysden. "And, indignant, he went back to the leadership at Sony at the time and said: 'All I need is an OS and some more connecting tissue for this thing, and we can build our own game machine.'" Judging by Sony's own data showing more than 102.4 million sales total for the PS1, I think it's safe to say it all worked out.

A lot of Sony's leadership didn't take the PS1 seriously at first with Nintendo and Sega dominating the console space: "They didn't want to be associated with it"