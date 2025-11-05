PlayStation Portal now lets you stream your own digital games to the handheld without a PS5, but you still need to have the most expensive version of PS Plus to do so

Sony has announced a new update for PlayStation Portal, including new features like a redesigned UI, 3D Audio and, most notably, expanding its cloud streaming to your game library… but you'll still need to subscribe to PS Plus' highest tier to play them.

Around this time last year, Sony updated the PS Portal to introduce a cloud streaming beta, making the device more than just a really expensive paperweight for those who don't already have a PS5 to stream from. And now, Sony has confirmed via a post on the PlayStation Blog that, as of later today at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, cloud streaming will be out of beta with some new features.

When the update is released, players will be able to use cloud streaming to play their own digital games on the PlayStation Portal – alongside the PS Plus Game Catalog and Classics Catalog games they could stream previously. Sony says "thousands of PS5 games support" streaming, with the likes of Astro Bot, Borderlands 4, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and Ghost of Yotei singled out (although looking at the full list, John Fart: Text-iverse of Crazyness is nowhere to be seen).

