Nintendo Switch 2 leaks "essentially ruined the reveal" according to one analyst: "It was very unfortunate for Nintendo"

The Nintendo Switch 2 was officially revealed this week after months of leaks and rumors , and everything was pretty much as expected, which potentially ruined the reveal according to one analyst.

"It was very unfortunate for Nintendo that so much of the design and even functions leaked in the last few days, so I felt there were no surprises and no real wow factor here," industry analyst Serkan Toto tells us.

Nintendo was probably "really mad" about the leaks, "to the most severe level," say former PR managers. "I think the leaks essentially ruined the reveal," continues Toto. "And they were also quiet about price, release date or future games. So in the end, we know almost nothing new about the device after the trailer."

This last point could be why Nintendo's stock price actually fell after the Switch 2 reveal . "Without these details you can't establish earnings forecasts," says Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities. Investors like to know how much something is going to cost, when it's going to come out, and exactly what it does. They'll know more after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in April, but until then, they don't have much to go on.

One thing we do know is that the Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with a lot of original Switch games, something Toto says "was almost unavoidable" due to the fact "Nintendo sold 1 billion Switch 1 games, and it makes sense to let buyers of the new device carry over their library."

One nice surprise we got was footage of a game we all believe to be Mario Kart 9. It features a redesign for Donkey Kong that makes him look more like his film coutnerpart.

