Nintendo announces plans to acquire a Bandai Namco studio long-rumored to be the original Metroid Prime 4 developers
By Scott McCrae published
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore will be renamed Nintendo Studios Singapore
Nintendo has announced its planned acquisition of shares in Bandai Namco Studios Singapore, with it set to become a subsidiary of Nintendo.
Weeks ago, Nintendo confirmed to shareholders that it was interested in "acquisition of developers as subsidiaries" as part of ongoing expansion efforts as it shifts its primary focus to