As PlayStation and Xbox push high specs, Shigeru Miyamoto wants to be left out of the 'console wars' because Nintendo just wants to make games "unique to Nintendo"

Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto wants Nintendo to be completely left out of whatever 'console war' still exists.

In an interview with Famitsu, based on DeepL and Google Translate translations, Miyamoto says that the newly opened Nintendo Museum in Kyoto was dreamt up to "preserve all of Nintendo's past assets and have people understand what Nintendo is through them." Both employees and "three generations of parents and children" can learn all there is to know about the storied company, and Miyamoto hopes it'll stop them from getting dragged into console tribalism.

"I hope that they will understand Nintendo and not get involved in what is sometimes called the 'game war,' such as high specs and how to improve the performance of game consoles," he says.

While Sony needs to zoom in on the tiniest background details to explain how new tech in the PS5 Pro changes anything, and Xbox is reportedly also working on an Xbox Series X successor, Nintendo has done amazingly well for itself using hardware that's not even trying to compete based on power. The Nintendo Switch barely matches what 2013 consoles were capable of but still outsold all its competition, and the incoming Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't seem like it'll remotely compete with the PS5 Pro specs - but Miyamoto says the company's secret sauce is the only thing that really matters: the games.

"Nintendo will continue to make products that are unique to Nintendo using various technologies available in the world today," he continues, "and we will continue to create not only games but also various entertainment content."

