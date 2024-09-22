Microsoft's next-gen console plans reportedly include an Xbox Series X successor and a handheld "take on the Steam Deck"

With the PS5 Pro storming out to store shelves later this year, the absence of a mid-generation refresh for the Xbox Series X is even more notable. But Microsoft is reportedly focusing on its next-gen hardware plans instead.

Team Xbox opted for two versions of its console for this generation, split between the traditional high-tech Xbox Series X and the more affordable, all-digital Xbox Series S. That dual-strategy is apparently going to continue into the next console generation, according to a Windows Central report discussing the platform's plans for its 25th anniversary.

Windows Central sources allege that Microsoft is now working on a traditional console that would follow-up the Xbox Series X and compete with the inevitable PS6, while at the same time developing the long-rumored Xbox handheld said to be the company's "own take on the Steam Deck."

The Nintendo Switch 2 is also inbound next year, so it makes sense to capitalize on the growing appetite for more handheld gaming. I'm just curious to see whether Xbox would let other storefronts onto its Xboy, like Steam and Itch and GOG, as the Steam Deck kind-of does already, or if it'll be more of a traditional Switch situation. Either way, I'd be happy to play some Game Pass hits on-the-go. (Or, you know, in bed.)

Microsoft itself hasn't said much about its future hardware plans, but Xbox did recently tease that it's "hard at work on the next generation," while prepping to release three new consoles this year. That includes a 2TB version of the Xbox Series X, a Xbox Series X all-digital version, and a 1TB version of the Xbox Series S, which should turn it into a good little reliable Game Pass machine.

