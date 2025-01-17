Please enjoy Super Smash Bros. boss Masahiro Sakurai's reaction to the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal: "Oooh!"

Super Smash Bros. and Kirby creator Masahiro Sakurai has a number of vague characters to say about the recent reveal of the Switch 2, and well, and I don't really know what else to say.

As if it's news to anyone at this point (hi, grandma), Nintendo finally lifted the lid on the Switch 2 after months of heavy rumors, speculation, and leaks. It looks a lot like the current Switch, but bigger and a little more mature, and there's a Nintendo Direct planned for April where we'll learn about some of the upcoming Switch 2 games we have to look forward to.

We learned in October that Sakurai has been toying around with an idea for a new game since 2021, but we know virtually nothing about it. It's pretty safe to assume it'll be a Switch game, and with the Switch 2 due to release sometime this year, it's also fairly safe to say Sakurai's next game will launch on Switch 2 at some point. Whether it'll be cross-gen and also launch on the OG Switch is anyone's guess. Either way, the Nintendo veteran took to social media to share his very brief reaction to the new console's reveal.

"Ooooh!" he said in a machine-translated post.

As I said, there isn't a whole lot to go off here. Sakurai's reaction probably mirrors that of the majority of people who watched the reveal in real-time: just a general expression of amusement. It's also very possible that Sakurai has had access to the Switch 2's dev kit for some time, which would make his reaction even less meaningful, but there's also a very real chance that he learned about it for the first time with the rest of us since he's not actually employed by Nintendo. Either way, he doesn't seem to have a whole lot to say about the Switch 2 at the moment, and nor do I have anything else to say about this.

