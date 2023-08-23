Lucy Liu introduces her new VR project based on the most powerful pirate of all time

Acclaimed actress Lucy Liu has shared information about her new video game project, The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend, in an interview during the Future Games Show at Gamescom.

The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend is based on the true story of Zheng Yi Sao, who rose from poverty as a courtesan to become the most powerful pirate in history. At the peak of her power, Zheng Yi Sao was thought to command hundreds of ships and anywhere between 40,000 and 70,000 men in the early years of the 19th century.

Liu, who has an extensive film and TV career and is arguably best known for her roles in Elementary, Charlie's Angels, and Kill Bill, will act as a voice artist for the game, and is also co-executive producing the project alongside director Eloise Singer.

In the interview, Liu says that "the fact that it's a true story, and it's been created in this virtual world [...] is quite significant. It's bringing the old and the new together. And also presenting something that's not just a game, but something that's real, and exciting, and historic."

A few snippets show off The Pirate Queen's VR gameplay, with Zheng Yi Sao exploring an authentic recreation of a ship and climbing over rigging. There's also artwork depicting her life - her marriage to a pirate, his death, and her subsequent rise to power, and a deeply detailed environment to explore.

The Pirate Queen is available to wishlist on Steam now, and there's a free VR preview of the game available for Oculus Quest headsets via Viveport .

