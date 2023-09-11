Phil Spencer hasn’t decided if The Elder Scrolls 6 is an Xbox exclusive yet

Xbox’s head of gaming says The Elder Scrolls 6’s exclusivity still hasn’t been decided.

Speaking in the interview with Bloomberg last week, Xbox head Phil Spencer, along with Starfield game director Todd Howard, was quizzed on The Elder Scroll 6’s eventual platforms. "We look at it on a case-by-case basis with the games that we build," said Spencer in response to the game’s exclusivity.

"We want to make sure our games are available in so many different places," Spencer continued, highlighting Xbox consoles, the cloud, and any web-connected device. A web-connected device would include a PlayStation console, which the interviewer is obviously getting at with the question, but it’s one Spencer avoids committing to.

Xbox’s stance around The Elder Scrolls 6’s exclusivity hasn’t changed in the last few months. Earlier this year as part of the FTC’s hearings into Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, Spencer said that the new game was so far out, that even he doesn’t know what platforms it might eventually come to.

This probably has a lot to do with The Elder Scrolls 6 simply being announced too early. Reflecting on the announcement in an interview last month, Howard said he probably would’ve announced the new game "more casually," rather than on a gigantic screen at E3 for the whole world to see. We don’t know how you’d "casually" announce a game of this magnitude, but that’s Howard’s issue.

However, there’s hope yet. Now that Starfield is out in the wild, The Elder Scrolls 6 is in active development at Bethesda. It’s been five long years of pre-production, but a Bethesda senior developer confirmed there are finally people working on the new game at the studio. We’ve only got another five or six years left to wait.