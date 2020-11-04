Phasmophobia updates will likely be bigger and bundle together more content

Phasmophobia has been such a huge hit in early access, that developer Kinetic Games is now reconsidering their plans for the game.

IGN recently spoke to Kinetic Games, the developer made up of just one person, who goes by the name 'Dknighter.' The dev said: "I was originally planning the Early Access to be short... where I just add a few more maps, ghost types and equipment. However, due to the game’s popularity, everyone's expectations are increased so I am going to have to reconsider my plans for the game’s future."

But Dknighter doesn't actually let slip what these updated plans are for the ghost hunting game in early access. "At the moment my only focus is getting the major bugs fixed before I begin working on new content," Dknighter continues. "After these bugs are fixed the new content will likely get bundled together in big updates. All new updates can be played on the beta version of the game, which everyone can access through Steam."

The Kinetic Games dev does briefly comment on more modes for Phasmophobia. Dknighter explains that right now, they have no plans to add another mode to the game, and that they're very much focused on perfecting the 4 v 1 game mode, before adding in more gameplay elements around that mode.

Phasmophobia has been an unexpected hit since it launched back in September, even for Kinetic Games, peaking at just over 110,000 concurrent players as recently as four days ago. A four-person co-op game revolving around hunting ghosts, it turned one of Gamesradar's staff from a scaredy-cat into a pure fear junkie.

