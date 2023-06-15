Persona dev's next wild JRPG, Metaphor: ReFantazio, is coming to PS5 too

Metaphor: ReFantazio will be coming to PlayStation consoles, so Atlus fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

When Atlus first unveiled their new game from the veterans of Persona 5 last week, fans were a little perplexed, given Metaphor: ReFantazio was only attached to PC and Xbox consoles for release. Now though, as spotted by Gematsu, Sega's Korean division has uploaded a new trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio that clearly outlines PS5 and PS4 versions of the new JRPG.

아틀러스의 스튜디오 제로가 제작하는 완전 신작 RPG『메타포: 리판타지오』가 2024년 발매 결정!https://t.co/JwfGLCD6dx (대표작 『페르소나3』, 『페르소나4』, 『페르소나5』)디렉터: Katsura Hashino캐릭터 디자이너: Shigenori Soejima컴포저: Shoji Meguro#메타포 #Atlus pic.twitter.com/v7fVCPnVYtJune 12, 2023 See more

Sure, it would've been easy to guess Metaphor would've been coming to PlayStation devices eventually, but it's wise not to assume anything. Atlus is very much at the heart of Xbox's big Japanese gaming push right now, evidenced by the fact that Persona 3 Reload was announced at Xbox's showcase, so Xbox securing exclusivity of any kind for Metaphor wasn't out of the question.

Still, now that we have confirmation of Metaphor coming to PlayStation platforms, it's nothing but good news for Atlus fans everywhere. More games on more platforms is never a bad thing - so long as the dev team can manage the workload - as more people simply get to experience a game and join in the fun.

Long-time Persona director Katsura Hashino is heading up Metaphor: ReFantazio, and he said earlier this week that the new game "will be a fresh new challenge." It sure isn't Persona 6, which we already know is in the works at Atlus, but it's nice to see Hashino and other leading Persona developers venturing into new territory.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a look ahead at all the games that'll probably be with us before Metaphor: ReFantazio eventually arrives.