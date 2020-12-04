Persona 5 Strikers set to launch in the west during February 2021

Persona 5 Strikers finally has a western release date, and will be launching on February 23, 2021.

You can see the English subtitled trailer for Persona 5 Strikers just below, which leaked online last night, revealing the release date for the spin-off. The game developed in partnership between Atlus and Koei Tecmo launches on the PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

If you've been following Persona 5 Strikers since it launched in Japan earlier this year, you might notice that the game's name is slightly different for its western release. The game released as Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers in Japan in February 2020, but it seems Atlus has retitled the game as Persona 5 Strikers for the west.

Persona 5 Strikers follows the Phantom Thieves after the conclusion of the original Persona 5. Regrouping for another adventure in the Summer following the plot of the original game, our heroes return for a cross-country adventure in Japan, featuring new allies and enemies alike.

Persona 5 Strikes isn't an RPG, though. It's a hack-and-slash game in the same vein as the Dynasty Warrior games from Koei Tecmo, and sees Ren, Ryuji, Ann, Morgana, and the rest of the Phantom Thieves slicing and dicing their way through hundreds of enemies across Japan. It's in a similar spin-off vein to the recently released Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, to give you an idea of the type of action to expect.

If you've got a Japanese Nintendo Switch account, you can actually download a demo for Persona 5 Strikers right now. I played the demo earlier this year, and it's a lovely game that feels like more than just a spin-off, continuing the story of some beloved characters.

Just yesterday at the PlayStation Partner awards, longtime Persona producer and director Kazuhisa Wada teased that there's some "exciting plans" in the works for Persona's 25th anniversary next year in 2021. Bringing Persona 5 Strikers to the west is a great start to the celebrations.

