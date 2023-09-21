Persona 3 Reload fleshes out the JRPG's characters with new story scenes that sound like tiny Social Links

Persona 3 Reload will have new story scenes for some of its characters.

As first reported by Noisy Pixel, Atlus has just unveiled a feature called "Link Episodes" for Persona 3 Reload. This feature doles out new character-building scenes for certain people, namely those who don't have actual bonding features via Social Links in the JRPG.

"These are stories with specific characters who have not been previously explained in a more voluminous format," said Atlus, as translated by Noisy Pixel. "You can ask for advice, receive invitations to hang out and get to know unexpected aspects of the characters as you progress through their stories. In addition, viewing certain Link Episodes will enhance stats and unlock special Persona fusions." I don't know about you, but that sounds like a diet Social Link to me.

You might think that the feature would only apply to lesser characters in Persona 3 Reload, but in the original Persona 3, male characters like Ken and Junpei didn't actually have Social Links. This means Link Episodes could show up for all sorts of characters in the remake, and give us a new look at characters that we've known since all the way back in 2006.

As Noisy Pixel notes, Atlus actually introduced Link Episodes with screenshots of Ken and Junpei. I'd be quite surprised if the male characters of Persona 3 Reload didn't have Social Link bonds whatsoever. There's just a few months to wait until we find out what's going on here for ourselves.

Persona 3 Reload launches next year on February 2 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Check out our Persona 3 Reload preview to see why it's winning over even those staunchly against JRPGs.

