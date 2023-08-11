Pedro Pascal tried to go to an exhibition about himself – but it was closed

We’ve all been there, right? You try to go to an art exhibition about yourself and find out it’s closed. Annoying! Pedro Pascal suffered the same fate as he tried to visit an art gallery running a Pedro Pascal show, but soon discovered it was shut on Sundays.

ADHD Hyperfixation & Why It Looks Like I Love Pedro Pascal, by Heidi Gentle Burrell, was displayed at the Rhodes Art Gallery in Margate, England. Pascal – visiting with fellow actor Russell Tovey – had to instead settle for a selfie outside the gallery.

Gallery owner Jessica Rhodes Robb, told the BBC, "Heidi's show is absolutely phenomenal and we're so proud that it's received the publicity it deserves. We're mortified that they couldn't get in and our Sunday opening policy is most definitely under review."

She added, "We'll be sending Pedro a gift from the show by way of apology."

Pascal may be enjoying his free time right now with the actors’ strike still ongoing, but there’s plenty waiting for him once the impasse between studios and SAG-AFTRA is settled.

The Mandalorian season 4 has been confirmed – with production originally set to begin this September. The Last of Us season 2, which will feature Pascal’s return as survivor Joel, was also in the works pre-strike.

Pascal’s next release, queer cowboy movie Strange Way of Life alongside Ethan Hawke, is getting a theatrical release this October.

