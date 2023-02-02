Peach Momoko's Demon Wars caps off with a Scarlet Witch-centric story

Peach Momoko's current Demon Wars saga will come to an end in the final one-shot of the current chapter in her personal corner of the Marvel Universe, titled Demon Wars: Scarlet Sin, written and drawn by Momoko herself, as usual, with co-scripter Zack Davisson.

Appropriate to the title, the final one-shot of the Momoko-verse version of Marvel's landmark story Civil War will focus on the story's version of Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch (known as Momiji in the Japanese myth-inspired Momoko-verse) who just debuted in February 1's Demon Wars: Down in Flames one-shot.

“When designing Momiji, Demon Wars’ version of Scarlet Witch, the first thought that came to mind to represent Scarlet Witch was her anger and betrayal,” writer/artist Peach Momoko explains in Marvel's announcement of Demon Days: Scarlet Sin.

“So with this in mind, I was inspired to create her around the Hannya idea. Hannya in Japan is used in Noh theater to represent a woman’s anger and jealousy, and these vengeful spirits turn her into a demon.”

From Momoko's description, Wanda Maximoff's arc of losing her children and seeking vengeance against those who took them from her will be the major throughline in translating Scarlet Witch into Momiji.

“In Demon Days, most of my characters, even though many were yokai, were all yokai living in the human world, so they had to ‘look human.’ But in Demon Wars, the story takes place in the Ikai, the yokai world, so I had more freedom in designing the characters,” Momoko explains.

“They can be human, animal, or an out-of-this-world creature design. So I had lots of fun designing each character. Demon Wars is coming to an end, and I can’t wait to see how readers will react. Thank you!”

Demon Days: Scarlet Sin goes on sale May 3. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full May 2023 solicitations, coming later this month.

