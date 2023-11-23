PC gamers need to know about this $225 Black Friday discount on the best PCVR headset

If you're on the hunt for a new VR headset and are based in the US or UK, Amazon has some great deals right now that are really worth considering. The HTC Vive Pro 2 is easily one of the best virtual reality headsets going at the moment, with incredible resolution, razor-sharp visuals, and an impressive FOV that maintains immersion from the moment you strap on the goggles till the second you take them off.

With an impressive $225 discount for VR enthusiasts Stateside, the HTC Vive Pro 2 comes in at $574 (down from $799); whereas those buying from the UK can grab this piece of top-tier tech with a saving of £300 – priced at £479 (down from £779).

Boasting some of the best specs on the market – that can turn any doubter of VR into a believer – it's probably no surprise that the HTC Vive Pro 2 is our top pick for PC gamers on GamesRadar+'s coveted best VR headset roundup. With such a hearty saving among the best Black Friday VR headset deals , it's impossible not to recommend the HTC Vive Pro 2 here.

HTC Vive Pro 2 Headset | $799 $574 at Amazon

Save $225 - Probably the best VR headset if you play on PC, here given a tasty discount. The HTC Vive Pro 2 is hard to beat for its stunning resolution and massive field of view. You won't get the tracking modules or controllers here, but in Black Friday deals you may find the rest of the loadout cheap too.

✅ You don't mind setup being a bit of a faff

✅ You want the best resolution Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want to set up sensors around the room

Price check: B&H Video $574 | Newegg $999.99 (Full Kit) | $999 at Amazon (full kit)

Should you buy the HTC Vive Pro 2?

(Image credit: Future)

Back in our HTC Vive Pro 2 review, our incredible tabletop and merch editor had this to say:



"If you're sceptical about VR, I'd like to sit you down in front of the HTC Vive Pro 2. Most headsets hint at what virtual reality can do, but are held back by tech limitations. This one shows what happens when those limitations don't exist."

This year, the HTC Vive Pro 2 has been met with stern competition from the likes of PSVR 2 and the Meta Quest 3. You'll find both of those on offer at the moment thanks to Black Friday VR headset deals, but neither will suit you absolutely if you want a VR device that will harness the power of your PC. Depending on your CPU and GPU, a headset like the Vive 2 Pro could make games like Half Life Alyx and Red Matter 2 look incredible. Moreover, 120Hz refresh rate could mean a beautifully smooth experience over standalone rivals you'll find in Black Friday Meta Quest deals.

Annoyingly, the setup is a bit more of a faff here. The Vive Pro 2 relegates its tracking to external modules you need to place around the room, but luckily those are on sale too. Whether you want to buy the full kit, or just a couple of tracking devices, Black Friday might help you get the PCVR loadout you've been waiting for.

