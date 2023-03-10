Patsy Walker gets hardcore in Hellcat #1 preview

Patsy Walker, one of the first ever Marvel Comics characters, is back in her own title with March 15's Hellcat #1 from writer Christopher Cantwell, artists Alex Linz and KJ Diaz, and letterer Ariana Maher.

Patsy Walker played a big role in Cantwell's recently concluded Iron Man run, in which she was Tony Stark's love interest. Tony popped the question, but Patsy wound up moving on - right into her own limited series.

And what's more, she's bringing along a few guest stars who haven't been seen around the Marvel Universe in a little while. First there's her ex-husband Daimon Hellstrom, the 'Son of Satan.' And then there are Marvel's dream police the Sleepwalkers, one of whom starred in his own cult classic '90s title.

Here's the gallery of pages, in which Hellcat gets her claws bloody while tracking down a murderer:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Hellcat is back! Patsy is back on the west coast, living in a demon house haunted by the ghost of her mother!" reads Marvel's official description of Hellcat #1.

"When someone close to Patsy’s inner circle is murdered, Hellcat becomes the prime suspect! Now Patsy must prove her innocence and evade both the police and the supernatural Sleepwalkers," it continues. "To add to the perils she faces, her demonic ex Daimon Hellstrom shows up and that’s never a good thing. A supernatural, superhero murder mystery!"

The return of the Sleepwalkers is particularly interesting, as they've rarely been referenced since the original '90s title, with only a few scattered attempts at a revival in the years since.

Hellcat's last major appearance was in Iron Man. Check out the best Iron Man villains of all time.