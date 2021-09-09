Panic canceled: Smaller PS5 heat sink may be more efficient than the old one

More comprehensive testing on the new PS5 model's cooling system indicates it may be more effective at managing heat, despite being significantly smaller.

YouTube channel Hardware Busters International put a new PS5 (model number CFI-116A) side by side with its launch counterpart (model number CF-1016A) and ran their individual components through temperature tests while playing a demanding scene from Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, as spotted by VGC .

While the channel found a similar increase in exhaust temperature that a different YouTuber noticed to much consternation , Hardware Busters measured the temperature of the PS5 APU (like a CPU but it also handles graphics) and found it was about 11 degrees Celsius cooler. The tests also indicated that the new PS5's internal SSD storage runs about 8 degrees hotter, with the other measured components being roughly the same.

"They have exactly the same fans, power consumption is about the same, and fan speed is about the same," Hardware Busters summarized. "The only difference is the heat sink. It's evident now that the heat sink in the new PlayStation 5 performs better."

It's important to note for all of these results that it was just one of each console being tested. Ideally you'd have more data points to smooth out minor differences between units, but that's a tall order with PS5 restocks as hard to find as they are.

At least for now, it looks like the initial panic about the new PS5 being a downgrade from the old one because it has a smaller heat sink was unwarranted.