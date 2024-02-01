Palworld patch stops fire decimating your base and your saves corrupting once you catch 7,000 Pals

A new Palworld patch will helpfully slow down fire destroying your base, and will also stop the game crashing once you've recruited 7,000 Pals.

The new Palworld patch is out now for both Steam and Xbox Series X/S players, and as you can see from the lengthy tweet below, it's quite the update. Headlining the changes is the fact that fire is now far slower at tearing through your base camp, which is pretty handy in a survival game.

The new patch fixes several major issues including game crashes and fire mechanics.

Elsewhere, Palworld will no longer crash once you've recruited 7,000 Pals. Not only this but save data will now no longer immediately be corrupted once you've amassed all of those Pals. Unfortunately, save data that's already been corrupted by this issue won't be restored, but Palworld's developer is working on fixing this.

Palworld's new patch also stops you from capturing another player's Pal if their total HP falls below 30%. It's wild that players have been doing this in the first place, and Palworld's patch notes stop short of saying whether captured Pals will actually be returned to the players who originally owned them.

Finally, in noteworthy changes, an issue where players on dedicated servers would receive damage twice has been remedied. In a survival game like Palworld, where dying can set you back a fair bit, this is a pretty crucial error to have fixed.

Palworld has now hit 19 million players in under two weeks, which makes it one of the biggest Xbox Game Pass launches to date. Keep in mind that the 19 million players figure doesn't equate to copies sold - Xbox Game Pass players get automatic access to Palworld with any tier of the subscription service.

