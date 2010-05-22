Own three of history's greatest games for only $13... total!

Are you prejudiced against point-and-click adventures? Do you often wonder why folks in the '80s and early '90s even bothered playing such ugly and archaic nonsense? Are you confident that today's shooters and quick-time events are that much better than yesterday's puzzles and inventories?

This weekend is the perfect time to put those smug opinions to the test. Between now and Monday at midnight,Good Old Gamesis selling the entire Gabriel Knight trilogy – Sins of the Fathers, The Beast Within and Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned – forless than $13 together.

If you're a fan of GamesRadar's podcast,TalkRadar, you already know howI feel about the series. For those who have never heard of this "Gabriel Knight," trust me when I say that these are a few of the best adventures ever created, and some of the most professional and adult storytelling ever produced in any genre. Period.

Don't believe me? Still doubt you could enjoy a point-and-click, inventory-combining puzzler that requires you to read instead of button mash? Download the trilogy, play a couple hours and prove me wrong.



Above: Yes, this is what the first one looks like. It's still prettier than a few Wii games I could name...

May 21, 2010