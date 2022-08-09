Overwatch will stop selling loot boxes by the end of August

You won't be able to buy Overwatch loot boxes anymore by the end of this month, bringing to a close the shooter's lengthy and controversial microtransaction practice. In a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event, Blizzard quietly revealed that loot boxes "would no longer be available for sale" at the end of the event on August 30.

You can still earn the regular, free loot boxes after the event comes to a close, however, and all loot boxes will automatically open before the launch of Overwatch 2 to ensure you get everything you've earned (or bought). Since Overwatch 2 will replace Overwatch 1 this October, Blizzard clearly wants to ensure you don't miss out on any skins or other cosmetics before the switch.

Plus, Overwatch 2 won't have any loot boxes at all since it's adopting a seasonal battle pass model and abolishing the controversial practice altogether. Many countries have taken regulatory action against loot boxes, considering them to be a form of gambling that is especially sinister since it's marketed toward a younger generation. Since you don't know what you're getting when you shell out cash for a loot box, you are quite literally gambling away your money. And even though the UK recently refused to impose a ban on loot boxes, the Department for Digital Culture, Media, and Sport did say (opens in new tab) that it's up to gaming companies to "do more to make sure children can not make in-game purchases...without their parents' consent."

If you want to see what you can get with the last batch of Overwatch loot boxes, the trailer for the Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 is right here (opens in new tab). Cosmetics include remixed versions of Legendary skins, like a paint-speckled Tracer look, and a Genji skin that basically turns him into Ultraman.

A third Overwatch 2 beta is a must to ensure the sequel's success - but we aren't getting one.