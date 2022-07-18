UK government won't ban loot boxes but says companies "must do more" to protect players

The UK government isn't implementing any new legislation regarding lootboxes but says games companies "must do more" to protect players.

The Government of the United Kingdom has said it won't impose a ban on loot boxes despite evidence suggesting that those who have purchased them may be "more likely to experience gambling, mental health, financial, and problem gaming-related harms". Instead, it's demanding that games companies tackle the issue by imposing tougher measures to ensure children and those who are at risk are better protected.

The call for evidence was launched by the Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport back in 2020. Based on its findings (opens in new tab), the government is calling for companies to make lootboxes unavailable to young people unless they have the approval of a parent or guardian. "Video games companies and platforms must do more to make sure children can not make in-game purchases - known as 'loot boxes' - without their parents' consent," Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said in a press release (opens in new tab).

Additionally, it recommends that all players should have access to spending controls to limit the number of lootboxes that can be purchased in a specific time frame. It's also announced that it will launch the Video Games Research Framework to better access the positive and negative impacts of games.

While the UK government won't be imposing any legislation regarding lootboxes, for the time being, it says that it "will not hesitate to consider legislative options" if better protections aren't introduced.

This comes as both Spain and the Netherlands seek to tighten restrictions on lootboxes. A new bill could see proof of age, mandatory spending limits, and percentage chances introduced in Spain. While in the Netherlands the government is proposing a rule that would see the in-game mechanic banned entirely.

