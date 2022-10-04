Overwatch players struggling to cope during downtime have turned to a Roblox clone as they await their sequel

While some Overwatch fans have decided to take a break from the team shooter as the follow-up’s release nears, others are turning to the next best thing: a Roblox clone.

Overblox (opens in new tab) is Overwatch as you know it, albeit with some compromises when it comes to the visual presentation – among other things – as blocky heroes waddle to the objective. Tracer, Soldier, Reaper, and the rest of the gang are here, as are classic maps you’ll recognise from the original game.

The fan-made riff has been around for a while, too, having released in 2018 and racked up 4.6 million sessions since. While the homepage mentions future updates with more heroes, maps, and a leaderboard, the Twitter page (opens in new tab) has been inactive for four years – I guess I’ll just play Q-Clash (opens in new tab) instead.

pic.twitter.com/RUHIV46sRfOctober 4, 2022 See more

We're handling the whole "no Overwatch" thing perfectly well, thanks for asking pic.twitter.com/zD7xO4dZuGOctober 4, 2022 See more

Overwatch players coping today: pic.twitter.com/A1QFhVjSssOctober 4, 2022 See more

overwatch players migrating to overblox now pic.twitter.com/RKtlFfBWGlOctober 4, 2022 See more

Elsewhere, Overwatch fans gathered to wave goodbye ahead of downtime leading to the sequel. Players gathered in-game to hold dance parties (opens in new tab) – naturally, DJ Lucio was a popular sight – while Blizzard signed off with two messages: "Even the best journeys end, but a new one is right around the corner. Thank you, heroes! See you October 4th!" and "see you on the other side”. We got involved ourselves, with Alyssa calling the final day “an unhinged sendoff for a multiplayer legend”.

Outside of the game, though, we've seen plenty of touching tributes online, with people sharing memories they've made playing the game over the past six years.

If you’re looking to dive in yourself, check out our Overwatch 2 pre-load and Overwatch 2 release time guides to get ready.