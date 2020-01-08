Overwatch 2 release date potentially leaked by PlayStation

Overwatch 2 could be releasing on PC and console sometime this year, according to a now deleted post from the official PlayStation Brazil Twitter account.

As captured in screenshot form by Voxel, the post stated that "2020 will be the year Overwatch 2 comes to PS4", while providing a link to an old PlayStation Blog interview from November 2019 with the game's assistant director Aaron Keller.

It's entirely possible that this is a simple mistake on the part of PlayStation Brazil's social media team, who may have just assumed that Overwatch 2 would be launching sometime in 2020 for PS4 players, getting ahead of the arrival of PS5 later this year.

Indeed, Blizzard itself has not yet revealed any launch date plans for the upcoming hero shooter sequel, even admitting at last year's BlizzCon that it was in no rush to get Overwatch 2 out the door before it's in tip top condition.

That said, publishers and platform holders often work closely together when preparing for the launch of a new title, so perhaps PlayStation does know something we don't, and has accidentally revealed Blizzard's internal release date plans online.

In truth, there's no way of knowing how far we can place our trust this deleted tweet as an indication of Overwatch 2's timeline, but hopefully Blizzard itself has more to say about the matter soon.

