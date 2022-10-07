Overwatch 2 Kiriko animated short dropping today at TwitchCon

Overwatch 2 will drop a highly anticipated Kiriko animated short during the TwitchCon 2022 keynote presentation today, October 7. The nine-minute-long cinematic will kick off at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST on the official TwitchCon (opens in new tab) stream.

Fans of the game have been waiting for the new healer hero's animated short, as many heroes have gotten their own since Overwatch launched back in 2016. The animated shorts offer some great insight into each character, and with Overwatch 2 fans upset after Overwatch lore was found seriously lacking in the sequel, it'll be nice to get to know Kiriko better.

We know that Kiriko has close ties to established heroes Genji and Hanzo, which makes sense since she plays basically like Genji as a support healer. Her mother was a ninja who trained both Hanzo and Genji when Kiriko was young, so she has an almost familial bond with the two brothers.

She's also, however, grown up under the tutelage of a grandmother who worshipped the Kanezaka fox shrine, so she represents a bit of the old and a bit of the new. Here's hoping that her animated short will expand upon Kiriko's backstory and personality so that we can learn even more about the healer.

Overwatch 2 is also giving away some Kiriko-themed Twitch Drops if you watch any stream in the Overwatch 2 category for two hours between October 7 and October 16, and October 17 and October 24. The first Twitch Drop is a voice line and Legendary skin, while the second is a spray and weapon charm. For more information on how to get Twitch Drops for Overwatch 2, check out Blizzard's blog post (opens in new tab).

After a massive issue with the Overwatch 2 servers left the game unplayable for many, Overwatch 2 had a number of fixes that went out yesterday, that seem to have worked.