Over 3 years later, Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans are ready to talk about their least favorite bits of the game

It's been over three years since Nintendo released Animal Crossing: New Horizons , and now its fans are ready to talk about their least favorite feature in the game.

Over on the Animal Crossing subreddit , fans of the desert island game are discussing their least favorite features of their favorite game. This all started when one user shared a post titled: "Are there any activities in the game that you just CANNOT get into?" Along with the example of stretching - an activity that doesn't really add anything to the game other than the satisfaction of getting fit beside your favorite islanders.

"Maybe it's because I'm using buttons and not motion, but I always forget about it and when I do it it feels like a chore. I want the achievements but can never bring myself to do it!," the same Reddit user explained, before also revealing that they're tired of writing letters and stopped dropping into The Roost after obtaining the Brewstoid Gyroid.

"I've filled out most of my fish encyclopedia, but I just can’t bring myself to craft one bait at a time to catch some of the more rare fish," another Animal Crossing fan replied. "I don't understand how people find this game relaxing sometimes! Laying paths and water/cliffscaping feel so tedious," another added.

"I don’t like changing my outfits. I don’t like popping down balloons, and if it’s not a present Nook Mile Plus goal, I’ll let it float by. I’m also not a big fan of catching sea creatures. I hate having to change into a swimsuit," another fan revealed. "Turnips. It's stressful and the end result is just more bells, anyway, and bells aren't even all that useful beyond a point," said another player.

It seems after three years, Animal Crossing fans are getting a little tired of island living. It probably doesn't help that the last major update we got for the life sim was back in November 2021 - yeah, almost a whole two years ago. To make it worse, we aren't scheduled to get any more free major content updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons at all, leaving players with not a lot to get excited about these days.