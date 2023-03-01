Over 200 classic Pokemon could appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, according to a datamine

A recent datamine of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has suggested that we may see some familiar faces in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC .

As spotted by VGC (opens in new tab), Twitter user and dataminer @mattyoukhana_ has said that the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet update (ver. 1.2.0) has removed several hidden Pokedex entries for Pokemon that aren't currently in the game.

This probably doesn't mean much, but as mattyoukhana explains (opens in new tab), the very same thing happened for Pokemon Sword and Sheild's 1.2.0 update, and "every single one of the deleted entries made it into the DLC."

Like with SWSH 1.2.0, in SV 1.2.0, GF have deleted Pokédex entries for a lot of Pokémon, instead of stubbing them.Included in the list are all of the currently confirmed returning Pokémon for DLC, like Yanma. Here's the list I've compiled: https://t.co/ExlKHOJu6PFebruary 27, 2023 See more

Every single one of the deleted entries made it into the DLC. There was one exception that was stubbed, but then got added in DLC (Magearna).February 27, 2023 See more

The dataminer also shared a list of all of the entries they found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet , and it totals up to a whopping 223 Pokemon. It's unlikely that we'll see every single one of these Pokemon make it into Scarlet and Violet (after all, there are over 1,000 of them) but it's interesting to see what creatures possibly could.

We already know that the two-part The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC plans to bring over 230 returning Pokemon (including Milotic, Yanma, Ninetales, and Shiftry) to Scarlet and Violet, but according to mattyoukhana's list, a lot of gen 1 Pokemon are likely to be added too, including Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and all three of their evolutions, as well as other gen 1 Pokemon such as Ekans, Clefairy, Vulpix, plus so many more.

As pointed out by VGC though, there's a distinct lack of Legendaries in that list so it's possible that there's some missing from that list or that not every Pokemon in that list will make it into the game. We'll just have to keep our fingers crossed that our favorites made the cut when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC releases in Fall 2023 (The Teal Mask - part 1) and Winter 2023 (The Indigo Disk - part 2).

Need reminding who's already in the gen 9 game? Take a look at our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex list.