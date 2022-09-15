Outer Wilds PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade is available now

Outer Wilds, that other highly acclaimed game from 2019 with the word "Outer" in its title, is officially a PS5 and Xbox Series X game.

Publisher Annapurna Interactive released a new trailer for the PS5 and Xbox Series X version of Outer Wilds, whose big draw is support for native 60 FPS. The upgrade also bundles in the game's single expansion, Echoes of the Eye, which tells a decidedly more anxiety-inducing, borderline frightening story compared to the relatively cute and charming base game.

If you haven't played Outer Wilds yet, well, we didn't call it a "microcosmic masterpiece" back in 2019 for no reason. The game puts you in the space boots of a Hearthian astronaut whose task it is to navigate the local galaxy and discover the truth behind the now extinct Nomai alien race, which is responsible for your very existence. Oh, and if that's not pressing enough, you'll need to get to the bottom of why, each time you die, you wake up back where you started on the Hearthians' home planet.

You can buy Outer Wilds for its usual retail price of $25 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and if you already have it on the older consoles, you can upgrade to the fancy new-gen version at no additional cost. For the more mobile-minded, a Nintendo Switch port is also on the way, but there's no release date for that version yet.

