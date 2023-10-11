Our AI search bot can find you the best Prime Day deals in seconds

Prime Day deals can get messy - trust, us we know. We've been manually scouring the web for the latest and greatest discounts for years, sorting through hundreds of duff sales to highlight only the highest quality savings. And yet, we've always run up against the same problem.

Every Prime Day deal we find ends up in a long list of offers aiming to cater to all corners of the gaming sphere. Our Prime Day gaming deals hub is a one stop shop, whether you're after Nintendo Switch games or a PS5 SSD. That means the deals that really matter to you can quickly get lost.

That's where our AI bot comes in. We've got some seriously smart cookies over at Future HQ, the media brand under which GamesRadar+ and plenty of other sites operates, and they've been working on something big.

The AI tool below searches through all of GamesRadar+'s top highlighted deals to surface the very best discounts for you. Simply search for what you're after and you'll find our top picks. Nothing there to suit you? The AI bot will then return the best and brightest offers from all across our network (sites like Tom's Guide, TechRadar, PC Gamer and more) for something that may suit better.

How does it work? While we're putting together all of our favorite Prime Day deals, so are our sister sites. That means there's a whole bank of offers waiting to be highlighted by the right search. Not only that, but we've price checked all these discounts to ensure you're getting the best possible offers and you'll find the products that we recommend from our own hands on testing first and foremost.

Prefer to find your deals the old fashioned way? We're rounding up all our top Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals right here.