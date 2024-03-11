The Oscars featured the best Batman reunion thanks to Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Oscars featured several fun presenting duos during this year's ceremony, from a Beetlejuice reunion with Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara to Oppenheimer's Emily Blunt and Barbie's Ryan Gosling taking to the stage to represent Barbenheimer.

However, Keaton was involved in another hilarious moment thanks to Twins co-stars – and former Batman villains – Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who presented the awards for Best Visual Effects and Best Editing.

"Arnold and I are presenting tonight together for a very obvious reason," DeVito said. "We’ve both tried to kill Batman!" Schwarzenegger added. DeVito played the Penguin opposite Keaton's Caped Crusader in 1992's Batman Returns, while Schwarzenegger played Mr. Freeze in 1997's Batman & Robin, which saw George Clooney take over the wheel of the Batmobile.

"He threw me out a window!" DeVito continued, referring to his character's demise, as the camera cut to Keaton in the audience. "There he is. He’s right here. He’s right there. Look!" Schwarzenegger added, "You have a lot of nerve to show your face around here."

Keaton played Batman in the 1989 movie of the same name and its 1992 sequel, before being replaced by Val Kilmer and Clooney for subsequent movies. However, he recently reprised the role last year for The Flash.

DeVito and Schwarzenegger presented awards to Takashi Yamazaki, the director of Japanese period monster movie Godzilla Minus One, which won Best Visual Effects, and Oppenheimer's Jennifer Lame, who won Best Editing. Lame's win was one of seven for Christopher Nolan's biopic, which also took home Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score.