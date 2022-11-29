Oscars 2023 to present all 23 categories live on air

Th 95th Academy Awards will broadcast all 23 categories this year following backlash from last year's decision to cut eight from live TV.

"I can confirm that all categories will be included in the live telecast," Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences told Variety.

Last year, the presentation and acceptance of the following awards took place an hour before the televised ceremony: Best Documentary Short, Best Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, and Best Achievement in Sound. Many felt it was unfair to cut these categories as it allowed awards for acting and directing to take top priority, while all aspects of cinema deserve to be celebrated equally.

"We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking. This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way," Kramer said.

"All I will say right now is that our anniversary, the 95th Oscars, is extremely important to us," he continued. "I think it sets a really interesting rhythm for our 100th. You see this in the museum, I think we are able to celebrate our legacy while bringing the Academy into the future and the show will reflect that."

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12, 2023, and will be broadcast live on ABC.

