The first Oscars 2023 shortlist is here – and it includes Avatar 2, Wakanda Forever, and Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy has revealed the shortlists for 10 Oscar categories, including International Feature Film, Documentary Feature and Short Films, and technical awards like Sound and Visual Effects.

A surprising exclusion was The Batman from the Best Score category – the movie's music was composed by director Matt Reeves' frequent collaborator Michael Giacchino. However, the movie is included in the shortlists for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects. Another superhero movie that received plenty of recognition was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which also received nods in those three categories, along with Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

Other movies with multiple nods include Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, and Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front. These aren't the final nominations, though – those are still to come on January 24. We've got the full shortlist for the 10 categories announced so far below.

Oscars 2023 shortlist

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory

Best Documentary Short Film

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Mexico)

The Blue Caftan (Morocco)

Cairo Conspiracy (Sweden)

Close (Belgium)

Corsage (Austria)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

EO (Poland)

Holy Spider (Denmark)

Joyland (Pakistan)

Last Film Show (India)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Return to Seoul (Cambodia)

Saint Omer (France)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don’t Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Original Song

'Time' – Amsterdam

'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' – Avatar: The Way of Water

'Lift Me Up' – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

'This Is A Life' – Everything Everywhere All at Once

'Ciao Papa' – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

'Til You’re Home' – A Man Called Otto

'Naatu Naatu' – RRR

'My Mind & Me' – Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

'Good Afternoon' – Spirited

'Applause' – Tell It like a Woman

'Stand Up' – Till

'Hold My Hand' – Top Gun: Maverick

'Dust & Ash' – The Voice of Dust and Ash

'Carolina' – Where the Crawdads Sing

'New Body Rhumba' – White Noise

Best Animated Short Film

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It’s Nice in Here

More than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

Best Live-Action Short Film

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic Killer

The Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick

