Netflix's One Piece has a sword-related mistake so a fan seamlessly fixed it

One Piece fans have been blown away by a YouTuber's flawless fix of a mistake in the hugely popular Netflix show.

Taking to Twitter on September 12, someone watching the series, which is based on the anime of the same name, shared a snippet of a content creator's video, where they noticed Zoro's (fake) sword bending in half during a fight scene. Shocked by the goof, the Chinese YouTuber – who goes by the username 六指淵 Huber – immediately opened up Adobe After Effects and set about "straightening" the weapon – and the end result is damn impressive.

"Netflix has to hire him after this," someone replied, as the original poster said back: "Any studio should hire him, let's be real."

"Watching that sword bend triggered something inside me, and it wasn't something good," joked another.

Released on August 31, One Piece follows a group of pirates, led by enthusiastic adventurer Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands. Known as the Straw Hat Crew, their overarching mission is to find the world's ultimate treasure, and become the next Pirate Kings.

"I have experience using two swords simultaneously and have done live-action shows using swords in the past, but when it comes to three, that's a different story," Zoro actor Mackenyu previously told GamesRadar+. "The training I did for One Piece was specific for Zoro and the skills needed to really be him. My jaw had on-the-job training!"

One Piece is streaming now on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to watch right now.