One of the most infamous Warzone gun glitches is back with Season 6

One of the more infamous glitches to grace Call of Duty: Warzone looks to have reared its head once again with the debut of Season 6 just yesterday.

The "spiked gun glitch," as it's become known among the Call of Duty community, transforms your equipped weapon into a mass of spikes. You can see it in action in Warzone's Gulag just below, where the Striker 45 is turned into a mass of revolving mechanical spikes.

The spiked gun glitch first entered Call of Duty: Warzone back in Season 5. The glitch looks to have returned in basically the same fashion: your equipped weapon becomes a mass of jutting spikes, taking over the entire screen and rendering you unable to fight.

This glitch is a killer in #Warzone. FIX IT!!!! pic.twitter.com/E5CdPD3wfPAugust 9, 2020

This is undoubtedly one of the more annoying bugs in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 since it renders the player completely defenceless. There was a lot of frustration, especially among some of the more vocal Call of Duty players, when the spiked gun glitch first appeared in Season 5, and we can imagine this will be the case again if the glitch becomes more widespread.

The spiked gun glitch isn't the only thing hampering Call of Duty: Warzone players during Season 6. Crashes have been plaguing both Modern Warfare and Warzone on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and Activision aims to have a fix available later today on September 30.

Outside of glitches and bugs, there's a load of new content available in the latest update for Modern Warfare and Warzone, including new Operators Farah and Nikolai, the new Metro subway system, and much more.

If you're getting hit with a load of error messages while playing Warzone or Modern Warfare (as plenty of players are), then head over to our Warzone error codes guide for a quick fix.