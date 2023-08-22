One of D&D's most deadly mechanics makes an easy-to-miss appearance in Baldur's Gate 3

A keen-eyed Baldur's Gate 3 fan has found evidence that one of the most deadly conditions in Baldur's Gate 3 might have been more apparent in an earlier version of the game.

In a post on Reddit, one user found that a single animal - the bird that Druid Nettie can be found attempting to heal in the grove - is suffering from the 'exhausted' condition. So far, it appears to be the only NPC in the game that can become exhausted, and that's probably for the best.

Exhaustion is a truly debilitating effect. In D&D, it's often brought on by specific weather effects, notably extreme heat or cold. It also stacks up to six times; at the first level you'll have disadvantage imposed on all ability checks; at level two your speed is halved, and at three the disadvantage spreads to attack rolls and saving throws; at four, your hit points are halved, and by level five you can't move. If you hit level six, it's instant death.

What makes exhaustion even more dangerous is that all those effects are cumulative, so at level three you're unlikely to pass a single check. Even worse, they can only be reduced by taking a Long Rest, and each eight-hour nap only reduces the effect by a single level. Get stuck in a desert or tundra anywhere above level two, and you might struggle to ever shake off the effects of your exhaustion.

Realistically, there are relatively few locations in Baldur's Gate 3 where you might have to worry about exhaustion, and even if you did, it's relatively easy to find a way to take that power nap. Still, it's interesting to see that the mechanic does appear in the game, even if it's pretty difficult to spot.

