The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super has landed, but getting one could be a chore

It’s D-Day for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super, and the revamped graphics card is now available at various retailers. First unveiled at CES 2024, the mid-range contender is the first of three souped-up cards slated to arrive on the scene this month, but you’ll need to be quick on your feet if you want to grab the Founder’s Edition GPU.

In many ways, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super is arguably the best graphics card contender that should have arrived back in 2023. Instead, its dialled back sibling, the original GeForce RTX 4070, showed up with 20% fewer cores, meaning it wasn’t quite an RTX 3090 replacement. Now that the new beefier card is available and armed with 7,168 CUDA cores, more gaming PC owners may finally take the plunge and upgrade their rigs, resulting in a high demand scenario that may catch laid back players off guard.

At the moment, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super Founder’s Edition is still available direct from the GPU giant. However, upon adding one to my basket, I was placed in a queue of over 600 people, which suggests the card is already pretty sought after. It’s worth noting that custom variants, including stock cards priced at $599, are readily available at Newegg, so we’re not talking about a complete wipe out like a few years ago. Still, the FE model isn’t grab and go right now, and Nvidia caveats that “being in the queue does not guarantee a purchase” when it comes to its own RTX 4070.

(Image credit: Future)

Where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super

Nvidia

The $599 RTX 4070 Super Founder's Edition is still available direct from Nvidia, but you will need to wait in a queue to get one. Waiting times seem to top out at five minutes, but that could change depending on how demand pans out.

Newegg

There's a variety of RTX 4070 Super models ready to ship at Newegg right now starting at $599, ranging from the stock Zotac Twin Edge model to a rather pricey Asus TUF overclocked card.

Best Buy

RTX 4070 Super stock hasn't quite landed at the big box store, but we suspect it'll become available to buy soon.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super UK stock

Nvidia

Unlike the US, the UK Nvidia store is fresh out of RTX 4070 Super cards right now, but checking back for stock is worthwhile.



Currys

A small selection of RTX 4070 Super models are currently available at Currys, including a £599 custom card by Gigabyte.

Overclockers UK

You'll find a hearty selection of custom RTX 4070 Super cards at Overclcokers UK right now, but the £599 models are apparently selling fast.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Should you buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super?

At the moment, the GeForce RTX 4070 Super is one of the best value mid-range Nvidia GPUs, especially since its lower spec sibling still costs $549. For an extra $50, you’re getting a graphics card that feels more like a suitable replacement for an RTX 3090, and it’s going to run rings around older flagship RTX cards.

That said, it’s worth noting that it’s still armed with the same 12GB GDDR6X VRAM, and that could be an issue if you’re looking to enjoy the new release well into the future. Typically, more memory is required when games offer up higher resolution textures, with 16GB proving to be somewhat of a sweet spot in some scenarios. Of course, if you’re looking for a true 4K experience, you’re going to want to opt for something like the RTX 4080 Super instead anyway, as Nvidia’s mid-range selection really relies on AI trickery like DLSS 3.5 to pull off any sort of UHD action.

