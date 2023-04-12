Nvidia finally announces RTX 4070 release date and price

After a myriad of leaks over the last few weeks, Nvidia has finally confirmed the launch of the latest 40 series GPU, the RTX 4070. The graphics card will be available on April 13th, following the launch of the RTX 4070 Ti on January 5th, 2023.

The RTX 4070 will have an MSRP of $599 / £589 and will feature the same Ada Lovelace architecture as the previous 40 series releases. Additionally, AI-accelerated performance will feature in the form of DLSS 3.

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and unconfirmed leaks, which included slides and graphics that showed the 4070's performance and specs. No official word had come from team green on the matter, but Nvidia finally listed the 4070 on its website today, complete with an introductory article. The GeForce UK Twitter account also broke radio silence today when it said:

Introducing the GeForce RTX 4070. Max out your favorite games at 1440p with the AI-powered performance boost of DLSS 3. Available starting April 13.Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Zy7ucTTFOJ pic.twitter.com/rEeE7BymirApril 12, 2023 See more

As per Nvidia's website, the upcoming board will have 588 Nvidia CUDA Cores, a boost clock of 2.48GHz, 12GB of GDDR6X, and a 192-bit memory bus. These specs definitely put it in a competitive market position for the price, and with the aid of DLSS 3, will certainly boost it to the realms of the best graphics cards on the market.

A few vendors, including MSI, Gigabyte, and Zotac have either had models listed early or leaked, with some images showing three internal fans that resemble the look of the 4070 Ti. The Founder's Edition, however, seems to only have two fans and connects via one PCIe 8-pin cable. Other models may use two of these or a PCIe Gen 5 cable.

In terms of specs, the 4070 is certainly comparable to the 4070 Ti, which was the subject of a lot of controversies upon its release for being the "unlaunched" 12GB RTX 4080. With an MSRP of $799 / £799, it showed that Nvidia was capable of charging $100 less for a product they originally claimed would be on par with the RTX 4080. On the other hand, the 4070 will now become the most affordable Lovelace GPU on the market, offering 3080 performance for $100 less.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

In our RTX 4070 Ti review, we found that while it was an impressive performer at both 1440p and 4K, it ultimately didn't keep up with the value that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT can offer.

Through Nvidia's website, there are currently no RTX 4070 models listed with the formal launch being tomorrow, although, partnered vendors are named, showing where will be best to go when the stock drops. You can also use the Product Finder (opens in new tab) on Nvidia's website to get the best deals in your area.

Nvidia's announcement coincides with review embargoes lifting. PC Gamer (opens in new tab), our sister site, said "The RTX 4070 is cooler, quieter, more efficient, cheaper, and has some extra Frame Generation performance in its back pocket to give it the edge over the excellent old RTX 3080".

Looking for some PC gaming upgrades? Take a look at the best CPU for gaming, the best SSD for gaming, and the best PC cases.