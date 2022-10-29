November's Games with Gold titles have been announced - here's what's up for grabs

November's Games with Gold titles have been confirmed: Praetorians HD Remaster and Dead End Job.

Both titles - usually retailing at $20 and $17 respectively - will be available for free to all players who have the "Gold" subscription that enables them to access online multiplayer on Xbox consoles.

Praetorians HD Remaster can be downloaded any time in November (1 - Nov 30) whilst Dead End Job straddles November and December, and can be downloaded from November 16 to December 15.

As for what they're about? Well, Praetorians HD Remaster is a real-time strategy game set during the Roman Empire, whilst Dead End Job is a particularly pertinent adventure for the spooky season, as it's a cartoony ghost-bustin' game that can be soloed or played with pals.

Games With Gold is a monthly bonus for Xbox customers subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Until recently, Microsoft would pick a selection of free backward-compatible games from the Xbox 360 era too, but now only Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S games are available.

Portal 2 headlined Games for Gold on Xbox systems next month in September (opens in new tab), making it the final Xbox 360 game offered up by the subscription service.

Earlier this year, Xbox customers reported receiving emails from Microsoft revealing that Games With Gold would drop Xbox 360 games later this year in October (opens in new tab). This is apparently because Microsoft has reached the limit of Xbox 360 games it can place on the catalog.

"From 1 October 2022, the monthly games provided to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members via Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles," the email said at the time. "We have reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalog."

However, although Xbox 360 games have now left Games With Gold, the service will continue to include Xbox One games and provide the same discount savings that Games With Gold members are used to receiving each month.