Games With Gold will no longer offer Xbox 360 titles later this year

Xbox will cease adding new Xbox 360 titles to its Games With Gold service later this year in October.

Earlier this week, Xbox customers reported receiving emails from Microsoft revealing that Games With Gold would drop Xbox 360 games later this year in October. This is apparently because Microsoft has reached the limit of Xbox 360 games it can place on the catalog.

"From 1 October 2022, the monthly games provided to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members via Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles," the email reads. "We have reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalogue."

Games With Gold is a monthly bonus for Xbox customers subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Until now, Microsoft would pick a selection of free backwards compatible games from the Xbox 360 era and make them available for the month for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S players.

Although Xbox 360 games will leave Games With Gold, the service will continue to include Xbox One games. Additionally, the same discount savings that Games With Gold members are used to receiving each and every month won't be going away in October.

However, any Xbox 360 games you download via Games With Gold before October 2022 will be yours to keep forever. The emails sent around to customers reveal that they'll be able to retain any previously downloaded games, even if they actually stop their Games With Gold membership at any time in the future. Games With Gold might be taking a hit, but it's still retaining some benefits.

Last year in November, Xbox added Max Payne and FEAR in its final backwards compatibility catalog update.