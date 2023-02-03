No thanks, I'm out: this Lords of the Fallen boss might be even grosser than Dark Souls' Gaping Dragon

The original Lords of the Fallen was one of the first games to follow in the footsteps of Dark Souls, and the upcoming reboot, dubbed The Lords of the Fallen, is set to use the Souls-like formula once more. It offers brutal combat, beautiful locations, and of course, epic battles against nightmarish bosses with faces that not even their mothers could love.

A new wave of screenshots for the upcoming dark fantasy adventure showcase some of the monsters we'll be up against, including the Congregator of Flesh, which looks just as lovely as it sounds. As you can see from the image, it's a massive creature with skin that looks like it's melted off, an overgrown face, and a gaping mouth full of rows of razor-sharp teeth. Yeah, it's gross, so gross that it might even be worse than the Gaping Dragon from Dark Souls, and that thing still gives us nightmares.

Then there's Reinhold, a towering mutated vampire-esque creature with giant claws that could easily take you out in one swipe, and the Lighteaper, who sits atop a giant three-headed featherless bird creature. As well as looking like they've been hit with the ugly stick, each of these bosses will surely put up a heck of a fight when we come across them in the game.

(Image credit: CI Games)

(Image credit: CI Games)

The other images show off The Lords of the Fallen's stunning environments, including the Accursed Grove, a forest area drenched in the red hues of the setting sun. It's atmospheric and almost peaceful, that is, if you ignore the hulking figure clad in spiky black armour standing menacingly in the background. There's also a view of Upper Calrath, an ashen land that gives off serious Caelid vibes. Let's hope it's more forgiving than that brutal Elden Ring location.

(Image credit: CI Games)

(Image credit: CI Games)

So far, the release date for The Lords of the Fallen is a rather vague "2023". It's currently in development for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

