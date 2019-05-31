No Man's Sky multiplayer, anyone? We now have a release date, and a promise it's being done properly this time...

The redemption song of Hello Games has been one of the most magical stories in game development over the past ten years, especially the revamp of No Man's Sky Multiplayer. After being panned at launch for its lost promise (including a lack of multiplayer functionality) it has been receiving bumper content updates ever since bringing players back into the fold and delivering bold new experiences. Right now we're waiting on the Summer 2019 update to drop, which should be just around the corner. If you were burned at launch, this is the best time to jump in and enjoy the game's fully-fledged multiplayer systems, so read on as we explain how it works!

Previously, players in the game were not even able to see each other, let alone interact, though last year's Atlas Rises update rectified that by having each spacefarer represented by a strange, glowing orb. This came as a disappointment to many who were expecting a massively multiplayer experience from No Man's Sky, but Murray assures fans that Next will finally deliver on those expectations.

"You can help friends to stay alive, or prey on others to survive." he explained in a blog on the Xbox website. "Your group can build anything from tiny shelters to complex colonies spanning planets, and everything is shared online for others to visit. Fight as a pirate or a wingman in epic space battles with friends and enemies. Race exocraft across weird alien terrains, creating race tracks or maybe just scenic trails to share online."

The Xbox One version of the game also sports a fancy new box art (seen above) which puts the new multiplayer experience front and centre, and gives you an idea not just of how you'll look to each other in the game, but also how serious Hello Games is about making this a key component of the No Man's Sky experience.

Aside from the online stuff, No Man's Sky Next promises to change the game in big ways, though tangible details and gameplay footage remain fairly scarce for now. Hopefully Hello Games is ready to show off more of what's coming soon, all in time for that new, hotly awaited July 24 release date.

Let us know whether you'll be jumping back into No Man's Sky this summer, and check out our list of the best open world games to see where Hello Games' indie epic comes in the ranking.