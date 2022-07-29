Nioh dev's new Soulslike Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is getting a playable demo soon

The next action-RPG from Nioh studio Team Ninja, titled Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, will have a free demo out before the game launches next year, the studio has announced.

In case you missed the announcement and reveal trailer, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the upcoming result of a collaboration between Team Ninja producers Fumihiko Yasuda (Nioh) and Masaaki Yamagiwa (Bloodborne).

As you might expect given the pedigree of those two key creatives, the game's been described as a "Soulslike" similar to Nioh, except this time around, the action takes place in feudal China and follows a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a demon-infested dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty, which took place in the real world from 947 to 951.

We haven't seen or heard anything from Team Ninja on Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty since its reveal, but a new tweet from the game's official Twitter account reveals a bunch of enticing tidbits - namely, that we're getting a "gameplay trial in the near future."

Character creator✔Challenging gameplay✔New morale system✔Weapons used with Chinese martial arts✔Famous warlords from the Three Kingdoms✔Creatures & fiends from Chinese mythology✔Sorcery✔Online multiplayer✔Gameplay trial in the near future✔

In addition, Team Nina confirmed the game will have a new morale system, challenging gameplay (you don't say?), sorcery, and online multiplayer. Those aren't quite as surprising given the type of games Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has been compared to, but it's good to know regardless.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is due to launch early in 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. It'll also be available on Game Pass at launch.

