Nintendo Switch OLED drops to its lowest price of 2023 so far

A new Nintendo Switch OLED deal has been made available at Woot, a subsidiary of Amazon, which brings the console down to its lowest cost for 2023 so far. We're all aware of how Nintendo products hold their prices firmly for years after release, so whenever we see a discount as good as this, we have to shout about it.

By heading to the retailer, you can now take home a new Nintendo Switch OLED for $309.99 (opens in new tab) – the lowest price we've ever seen. This is a saving of $40 (11%) with a Switch OLED usually retailing for $349.99. It's a great price for a great console that originally launched in October 2021. This is the slick white variation with delivery expected between April 4th to April 6th if you order today. That means you will have the console in time for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , which just so happens to be getting its own Nintendo Direct very shortly.

Orders are limited to two per customer (presumably to scare off any scalpers) and if it's anything like Woot's previous Switch deals, will not last long. The retailer typically only has a finite amount of stock and once they're gone, they're gone.

For further comparison, check out the best cheap Nintendo Switch bundle deals or the first Nintendo Switch OLED discount we encountered in February, as we can guarantee this new deal won't be beaten.

We were big fans of the upgraded console in our Nintendo Switch OLED review, stating that "anyone who hasn't invested in a Switch yet, the OLED display does enough to make it the best example of everything the Switch has to offer to date". We did, however, note that if you do already possess the slightly revamped 2019 Switch that is still running well, it's "hard to justify the OLED upgrade".

If you do miss out on this great deal, it's worth checking in on Amazon too as it has plenty of stock and the Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Blue/Neon Red) for $317.87 (opens in new tab) as well as the Nintendo Switch OLED (White) for $321.23 (opens in new tab). Both of these represent $25-plus discounts, so equally worth taking advantage of.

If you are considering getting a console, make sure to read up on our guide on is a Nintendo Switch worth buying in 2023. We've also rounded up the best cheap Nintendo Switch games on sale, including Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 3, Ring Fit Adventure, and more. If you prefer handheld gaming, check out the cheapest Nintendo Switch Lite bundles for the latest offers too.