Nintendo Switch finally catches a Pokemon, with Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! on the way

Hold onto your hearts, Pokemon fans, because our benevolent pocket monster overlords just surprised us with the reveal of not one, but two games for Nintendo Switch. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will be released on November 16.

The games are spiritual successors to Pokemon Yellow, the Game Boy title from 1998, with a dash of Pokemon Go thrown in. According to the press statement, "they feature brand new gameplay to make the most of the unique capabilities of Nintendo Switch, such as throwing Poke Balls to catch Pokemon by swinging Joy-Con controllers, as well as the opportunity for family and friends to battle and explore together in a new two-player mode."

Dedicated trainers can also splash out on a Poke Ball Plus, a special controller that will let you feel your Pokemon prey trapped inside it, and has motion controls, lights vibration, and sounds. It will launch the same day as the games.

"With the launch of Pokemon Go in 2016 and the global sensation that ensued, millions of new players were introduced to the world of Pokemon,” said Junichi Masuda, director at developer Game Freak.

"For many people, Pokemon Go was their first experience with the Pokemon brand, so we have crafted these two new titles to be an accessible entry point to our core RPG series while giving our longtime fans a new way to play Pokemon."

The news about the new games was revealed at a special event in Japan, and also promised in a press release that another Pokemon game was still in the works. "The next introduction to its popular core RPG series, which was teased last year at E3, will arrive in late 2019 on Nintendo Switch for the first time," it said.

If you need to get your fix now, today also marks the launch of a free-to-play game, Pokemon Quest, that you can download on the Nintendo eShop. It'll come to iOS and Android around Jun.

"This new Pokemon title, developed by Game Freak, lets players explore the island of Tumblecube with their team of cute, cube-shaped characters known as Pokexel," says Shigeru Ohmori, director at Game Freak.

"Players will be able to personalize their Pokemon and develop a strong bond with their Pokémon friends while battling their way through the adventure. With the simple touch-screen controls, Pokemon Quest is a game that Pokémon fans of all ages can pick up and play."

