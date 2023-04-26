Nintendo job listing mentions "cross-platform development" giving fans hope for a new console soon

A recent Nintendo job listing has got fans theorizing that a new console could be on the way soon, as it mentions "cross-platform development."

As spotted by this Resetera (opens in new tab) user, the Nintendo European Research & Development team (aka NERD) is currently searching for an engineer/scientist to join the Game Technologies R&D team in France. The job offer document (opens in new tab) looks like a pretty standard piece of paperwork, however, one part of it has given fans hope of a new Nintendo console one day soon.

In the 'position responsibilities' section of the job listing, it features things like game engine architecture, network programming, and much more. The most interesting part of this section though is that the role will focus on "cross-platform development," and as pointed out by the ResetEra user, this could be a sign that Nintendo is looking for a way to carry over Nintendo Switch Online to its next console - whatever that ends up being.

It's a very small hint and doesn't tell us much, but it's interesting to see that the company could already be working on a new console. As for what that new console is, it's been long rumored that a Nintendo Switch Pro is secretly in development and that it'll be closer to current-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X with 4K capabilities. However, it's been years since we first heard this and we're yet to see any real evidence that suggests this is the case.