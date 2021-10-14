Nightwing gets a new costume

DC Nightwing artist Bruno Redondo is teasing a new suit design for Dick Grayson's superhero persona.

Redondo, who illustrates the ongoing series along with writer Tom Taylor, posted this image on Twitter Thursday afternoon and is promising more images later in the day.

(Image credit: DC)

The redesign comes as part of the creative duo's well-received run on the title that began with March 2021's Nightwing #78 after Dick's memories were fully restored following the prolonged story arc in which he suffered amnesia after being shot in the head in an assassination attempt by KGBeast.

Taylor and Redondo have so far taken the Dick Grayson/Barbara Gordon romance just about as far as any creators have in the past, have introduced a three-legged dog named into the supporting cast named Haley (AKA Bitewing), and during their run, Dick has officially become the wealthiest member of the Batman family thanks to being the sole inheritor of the late Alfred Pennyworth's considerable estate following his murder in Batman #77 and Bruce Wayne subsequently losing a considerable amount of his fortune during the 'Joker War' crossover.

According to Taylor (also on Twitter) the new suit design debuts full in Nightwing #88 in January and the "finger stripes" are the returning feature Renaldo is singling out. Another 'new' feature appears to be the return of the blue stripe which originated with artist Brian Stelfreeze's 1995 redesign of the Nightwing costume. However, Redondo's image doesn't give any indication Stelfreeze's ponytail is making a comeback.

Look for more on Nightwing's new duds later Thursday and DC's January 2022 solicitations later this week.

Dick and Batgirl/Oracle/Barbara Gordon are increasingly becoming the hearts of the Batman family.