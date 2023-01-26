Wednesday, Stranger Things, and other Netflix originals among 2022’s most-streamed shows

By Lauren Milici
published

Netflix dominates the 2022 Nielsen Ratings

Wednesday, Stranger Things, Ozark
Netflix has dominated the 2022 Nielsen U.S. streaming charts.

Stranger Things reached No. 1 on both the overall streaming program list and list of streaming originals with 52 billion minutes viewed across all 34 episodes of the four-season series. Ozark sits at No. 2 on streaming originals and No. 4 overall with 31.3 billion minutes viewed. Impressively, Wednesday's eight-episode first season came in at 18.6 billion minutes viewed.

Cobra Kai, Bridgerton, Virgin River, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Love Is Blind, Inventing Anna, and The Crown make up the rest of the Top 10 original streaming programs, with Prime Video coming at no. 11 for The Boys. The Great British Baking Show, The Umbrella Academy, and The Last Kingdom sit at no. 12, no. 13, and no., 14 respectively.

2022 Nielsen Ratings

Nielsen Ratings

NCIS and Cocomelon came in at no. 1 and no. 2 on the overall list, with Greys Anatomy at no. 6, Gilmore Girls at no. 9, Seinfield at no. 10, Supernatural at no. 11, Wednesday at no. 12, Heartland at no., 13, and Cobra Kai at no. 14.

Despite the streamer's dip in subscribers and planned crackdown on password sharing, Netflix remains the top streaming home for both original and overall content sitting at roughly 209 million global subscribers as of 2022 (H/T Insider Intelligence (opens in new tab)). A cheaper, ad-supported tier was released last year in order to drive subscribership, but its effects remain to be seen. 

