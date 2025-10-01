Newegg's own early Prime Day deals are already here, with $1000s off gaming PCs and accessories
I'm tracking all Newegg's anti-Prime Day deals live
Newegg's Gametober sale has just kicked off, looking to beat Amazon Prime Day at its own game with a massive selection of discounts across PC gadgets and gizmos. With Bezos's offers not set to go live until next week, we're well ahead of schedule here.
The best part is I would normally be looking straight to Newegg for anti-Prime Day deals on PCs, components, and gaming laptops. See, Amazon itself doesn't exactly excel in this area. Its range is limited, configurations are often bizarre, and prices are generally higher. We might be a week away from official Prime Day PC deals, but if you're looking to stock up on everything you need to build or upgrade your PC experience this October now's the time to start hunting.
I've rounded up all the biggest Newegg Gametober discounts right here, and I'm still scrolling through those digital aisles as we speak. You'll find my top picks just below and all the latest offers hitting the shelves further down the page.
- Games: up to 90% off digital downloads
- Components: starting from $8.99
- PCs: starting from $419
- Monitors: starting from $79.90
- Nintendo: accessories from $8.99
- Laptops: starting from $749
Today's best anti-Prime Day deals at Newegg
Controller Gear Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch backpack | $24.99 $8.99 at Newegg
Save $16 - You're getting this adorable Animal Crossing backpack for just a third of its MSRP in Newegg's anti-Prime Day sale. That's a whole lot of storage for just $9.
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (PC) | $59.99 $31.99 (with code EPE656) at Newegg
Save $28 - If you need to catch up before tackling Yotei, Newegg has Ghost of Tsushima nearly $30 off this week. That's $25 off straight away, and a further $3 discount at checkout with promo code EPE656. This is a Steam code for US accounts only.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PC) | $49.99 $34.99 (with code EPE659) at Newegg
This is a real must-play if you're looking to experience everything 2025 had to offer video games. Newegg has a solid $10 discount straight on the page, but with promo code EPE659 you can grab this Steam download (US-only) for just $34.99.
NZXT H9 Flow Mid-Tower case | $164.99 $99.99 at Newegg
Save $65 - This NZXT Mid-Tower PC case has just dropped under $100 in Newegg's early anti-Prime Day sale. If you're moving your rig or building a new system entirely, that's a solid $65 off sticker price. This is another version of the NZXT H3 Flow that helped solve plenty of Duncan's thermal throttling problems just last month.
Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD | $199.99 $159.99 at Newegg
Save $40 - SSD prices just aren't what they used to be, so while we're not at a record-low here, Newegg's giving us a solid saving on a 2TB stick. This is one of the best PS5 SSDs on the market, specifically, and well worth a search when the discounts are on.
MSI MAG 271QP 27-inch OLED gaming monitor | $679.99 $599.99 at Newegg
Save $80 - This is more of a personal pick. See, I'm in the market for a monitor upgrade at the moment, and this MSI MAG model is one I've been eyeing up for some time. The OLED panel comes with a full 240Hz refresh rate at WQHD resolution and has just nudged under $600 at Newegg.
Gigabyte Windforce RTX 5070 Ti | $849.99 $789.99 at Newegg
Save $60 - We're still a little over the $749 MSRP for the RTX 5070 Ti by itself, but considering GPU prices almost never near those launch day rates this is still worth consideration. Newegg has $60 off this Gigabyte Windforce model, dropping it to $789.99.
AOACE RTX 5060 gaming PC | $1,799.99 $869 at Newegg
Save $930 - Onto some of the heftier savings. This RTX 5060 gaming PC is down to just $869 on Newegg's shelves, a week out from Prime Day itself. That's an excellent rate for a starter build that can grow over time, with 32GB RAM and an Intel i5-14400F processor at the helm.
Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 5060 gaming laptop | $1,299.99 $1,229.99 at Newegg
Save $70 - I know, $70 off doesn't sound like a lot. However, this is already a particularly well-priced RTX 5060 gaming laptop with that OLED display and sturdy build quality in play. The $1,299.99 MSRP is rarely found on the Lenovo Legion 5, with most configurations sitting at $1,350 and higher, but it's still just become one of the best gaming laptops I've tested from a value standpoint.
MSI Stealth 18 RTX 4080 gaming laptop | $3,199.99 $1,999.99 at Newegg
Save $1,200 - A mammoth discount at Newegg brings the MSI Stealth 18 down just under $2,000. When I reviewed this model last year, I was a little concerned it was overprice but considering it's still difficult to find RTX 4080 gaming laptops for under $2,000 this is a must-see.
Live updates
This gaming PC deal will end in 15 hours
Newegg has an RTX 5060 prebuilt gaming PC down to just $869 right now, a massive $930 discount from its $1,799.99 starting position. That's incredible news for anyone after a budget-friendly system that has a good amount of future-proofing but also room to grow with them.
The only hitch is that this sale will end in 15 hours' time. That means it's not going to last much longer, especially with that $30 promo gift card.
AOACE RTX 5060 gaming PC |
$1,799.99 $869 at Newegg
PC games start at just $2.99 right now
That's right, you can pick up digital downloads for just $3 in Newegg's current sale, with that cheapest crown sitting on Sid Meier's head. Civ VI is available for $2.99, supposedly down from $59.99, but I can't remember the last time I saw that MSRP. These are all Steam codes, with some limited to US accounts only.
Sid Meier's Civilization VI |
$59.99 $2.99 at Newegg
Marvel Spider-Man Remastered |
$59.99 $26.99 at Newegg
Helldivers 2 |
$39.99 $27.99 at Newegg
Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 |
$59.99 $32.99 at Newegg
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut |
$59.99 $34.99 at Newegg
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 |
$49.99 $39.99 at Newegg
Why PC hunters should be looking at Newegg instead of Amazon this year
This is just the first sale to compete with Amazon's upcoming Prime Day deals, but I'd always recommend PC builders and deal hunters avoid Bezos during major sales. The simple reason why is Newegg has far more on the shelves.
It seems impossible for other retailers to beat Amazon's warehouse monopoly, but over the years it's become obvious that PC gaming (especially in pre-built PCs and laptops) doesn't benefit from the same shelf space as other categories. I see a far wider range available at stores like Newegg and Best Buy, with more configurations available (and fewer bizarre after-market hodge-podge specs) and the full breadth of brands on display.
Lowe's gift cards? Why not
The very first early Prime Day deal you'll see when you land on Newegg's sale page is this $10 discount on a $100 gift card at Lowe's. Unless the store's expanded into graphics cards and RAM sticks in the last few months, that looks a bit rogue.
The thing is, it's not actually a bad deal for those setting up a PC station this holiday season. After all, not everything that makes your gaming space has RGB lighting and Thunderbolt 5. This is well worth a look if you're refreshing the room you play in.
I always keep an eye out for gift card deals when the discounts start rolling in. They make for a fantastic way to double up on savings, especially if the retailer in question is running their own competing offers.
Lowe's $100 gift card |
$100 $90 at Newegg
What is Gametober Price Protection?
Strangely, it looks like Newegg is burying details around its Gametober Price Protection on the site itself, but essentially you'll want to look out for the FantasTech Price Protection badge when shopping the sale this week. Deals sporting this emblem are covered by the price protection scheme from October 1 to October 5.
If the price drops further before December 10, you'll automatically receive a refund for the difference. No need to file or track the price yourself.
When will Newegg's anti-Prime Day deals end?
We're still a week away from the first major sales event of the holiday season, so there's plenty of time to browse offers. However, this current sale (Gametober) will turn into the retailer's FantasTech discounts on October 6, before ultimately coming to an end on October 12. Still, we've got Black Friday on the horizon now as well.
With just one week to go before Amazon's second Prime Day officially kicks off the savings season, Newegg is straight out the date. I'll be scouring those shelves live this week, bringing you all the biggest offers as soon as they hit. It's worth noting, however, that this is just the first round. If nothing takes your fancy straight away, there's always Newegg's FantasTech sale due to kick off on October 6.