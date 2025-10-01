Newegg's own early Prime Day deals are already here, with $1000s off gaming PCs and accessories

Newegg's Gametober sale has just kicked off, looking to beat Amazon Prime Day at its own game with a massive selection of discounts across PC gadgets and gizmos. With Bezos's offers not set to go live until next week, we're well ahead of schedule here.

The best part is I would normally be looking straight to Newegg for anti-Prime Day deals on PCs, components, and gaming laptops. See, Amazon itself doesn't exactly excel in this area. Its range is limited, configurations are often bizarre, and prices are generally higher. We might be a week away from official Prime Day PC deals, but if you're looking to stock up on everything you need to build or upgrade your PC experience this October now's the time to start hunting.

I've rounded up all the biggest Newegg Gametober discounts right here, and I'm still scrolling through those digital aisles as we speak. You'll find my top picks just below and all the latest offers hitting the shelves further down the page.

Today's best anti-Prime Day deals at Newegg

Controller Gear Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch backpack | $24.99 $8.99 at Newegg

Save $16 - You're getting this adorable Animal Crossing backpack for just a third of its MSRP in Newegg's anti-Prime Day sale. That's a whole lot of storage for just $9.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (PC) | $59.99 $31.99 (with code EPE656) at Newegg

Save $28 - If you need to catch up before tackling Yotei, Newegg has Ghost of Tsushima nearly $30 off this week. That's $25 off straight away, and a further $3 discount at checkout with promo code EPE656. This is a Steam code for US accounts only.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PC) | $49.99 $34.99 (with code EPE659) at Newegg

This is a real must-play if you're looking to experience everything 2025 had to offer video games. Newegg has a solid $10 discount straight on the page, but with promo code EPE659 you can grab this Steam download (US-only) for just $34.99.

NZXT H9 Flow Mid-Tower case | $164.99 $99.99 at Newegg

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD | $199.99 $159.99 at Newegg

MSI MAG 271QP 27-inch OLED gaming monitor | $679.99 $599.99 at Newegg

Save $80 - This is more of a personal pick. See, I'm in the market for a monitor upgrade at the moment, and this MSI MAG model is one I've been eyeing up for some time. The OLED panel comes with a full 240Hz refresh rate at WQHD resolution and has just nudged under $600 at Newegg.

Gigabyte Windforce RTX 5070 Ti | $849.99 $789.99 at Newegg

Save $60 - We're still a little over the $749 MSRP for the RTX 5070 Ti by itself, but considering GPU prices almost never near those launch day rates this is still worth consideration. Newegg has $60 off this Gigabyte Windforce model, dropping it to $789.99.

AOACE RTX 5060 gaming PC | $1,799.99 $869 at Newegg

Save $930 - Onto some of the heftier savings. This RTX 5060 gaming PC is down to just $869 on Newegg's shelves, a week out from Prime Day itself. That's an excellent rate for a starter build that can grow over time, with 32GB RAM and an Intel i5-14400F processor at the helm.

Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 5060 gaming laptop | $1,299.99 $1,229.99 at Newegg

Save $70 - I know, $70 off doesn't sound like a lot. However, this is already a particularly well-priced RTX 5060 gaming laptop with that OLED display and sturdy build quality in play. The $1,299.99 MSRP is rarely found on the Lenovo Legion 5, with most configurations sitting at $1,350 and higher, but it's still just become one of the best gaming laptops I've tested from a value standpoint.

