Black Friday OLED TV deals live: All the best discounts on OLED panels perfect for gaming
The top Black Friday OLED TV deals on sets to make your games, TV shows, and movies really sing right here
The Black Friday OLED TV deals are already here, despite the fact we're still some 48 hours or so out from the official day of sales itself. But, that's great news for anyone who's in the market for an OLED TV, because there are some great savings already to be had, whatever your budget.
Whether you're looking for the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X, or the best 120Hz 4K TV, there are quite a few brilliant OLED panels that fit the bill from the likes of LG, Samsung, and Sony.
We're already seeing some brilliant savings, and given last year's price cuts, we're expecting to see those discounts continue through to Cyber Monday. We'll keep you abreast of all the top savings as we find them, so let's get started shall we?
Today's best Black Friday OLED TV deals in the US
Today's best Black Friday OLED TV deals in the UK
Sony A95K | 55-inch |
$2,999.99 $2,498.99 at Amazon
This phenomenal OLED panel kicks off our live deals, particularly because it's probably one of the best OLED TVs to drop in 2022. It's got excellent PS5 gaming prowess because it's made by Sony, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping & Auto Genre Picture Switch. Plus it's got HDMI 2.1 support for 120Hz at 4K, HDR 10 and variable refresh rates, so basically perfection for PS5 gamers.
LG A2 | 48-inch |
$1,299.99 $569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
If you're after something in the 48-inch category, then you should definitely consider this LG OLED panel. LG has a stellar reputation for its OLED TVs, and this A2 4K UHD is a beauty that won't dominate your entire living room. It comes with Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support. It's not the full 120Hz option, but it's 60Hz all the way up to 4K. And for this price, that's definitely good value.
